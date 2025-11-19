European firms express interest in filling NATO airborne early warning replacement needs
Following on from NATO countries deciding to scrap plans to acquire six Boeing E-7 Wedgetail AEW&C (airborne early warning and control) aircraft, other European firms have noted their confidence to potentially step in and fill the capability gap now left open.
On 13 November, the Netherlands and other NATO nations announced they were officially abandoning plans to procure the E-7 Wedgetail AEW&C aircraft, with the Dutch Ministry of Defence (MoD) citing the loss of a “strategic and financial basis” as the reason for its E-7 programme cancellation.
The announcement followed on from the US Department of Defense abandoning the country’s procurement due to cost and
