EuroDASS partners unveil details on next-gen EW system for Eurofighter Typhoon
The EuroDASS consortium, which consists of partners Leonardo, ELT Group, Indra and Hensoldt, have revealed details on the next-generation electronic warfare for the Eurofighter Typhoon.
The next-generation EW system will, according to the partnership, futureproof the Typhoon against new and emerging threats from 2060 onwards. The key features of the EW system will reportedly include Digital Radio Frequency Memory (DRFM) capabilities and the provision of interfaces for an external, high-powered electronic attack pod for Suppression of Enemy Air Defence (SEAD) missions – the latter a key NATO requirement.
According to the consortium, this new system will be a retrofit option for Typhoon’s Defensive Aids Sub-Systems (DASS) which is currently in service. It will also reportedly impose no restrictions on the current flight envelope or impact the Typhoon’s outer mould line.
Italy’s ELT Group recently disclosed details of several of its EW initiatives, including the development of the new Praetorian DASS for the Typhoon back in July 2024. The system is also being upgraded to ensure integration with the Typhoon’s AESA radar options, including the European Common Radar System (ECRS).
The EuroDASS consortium has already completed some development work on the next-gen system, which includes the Praetorian eVolution concepting phase and flight trials of component parts.
Related Equipment in Defence Insight
More from Air Warfare
-
Romania signs $7.2 billion deal to buy 32 F-35A jets
The Romanian government has formalised a deal to purchase 32 F-35A aircraft from the US. The jets will not be expected to be operational in Romania until 2030.
-
UK, Japan and Italy discuss potential to bring other countries into GCAP programme
At the G20 summit in Brazil, the three countries reaffirmed their commitment to the trilateral Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP), with a nod given to potentially widening the participation out to other countries.
-
Analysis: UK government goes on decommissioning spree to balance defence budget
UK defence secretary John Healey has announced the cancellation and decommissioning of naval and air force platforms to enable the government to “re-invest money in the armed forces” ahead of the upcoming Strategic Defence Review.
-
US Air Force A-10s to exit South Korea in favour of fourth- and fifth-gen fighter jets
The US Air Force will transition away from its ageing A-10 aircraft in 2025, in favour of updating and enhancing its F-16, and introducing F-15EX and F-35 Lightning II jets in the region.
-
Typhoon remains “at heart of UK defence” despite claims production has stopped
BAE Systems Air business has reaffirmed its commitment to the Typhoon programme as union representatives from the company urge the UK government to order 24 Typhoon jets.
-
German Armed Forces receive first of 82 H145M helicopters
The H145s have been named “Leichter Kampfhubschrauber” (light combat helicopter), or LKH for short, by the German Armed Forces.