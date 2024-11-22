EuroDASS partners unveil details on next-gen EW system for Eurofighter Typhoon

The EuroDASS consortium, which consists of partners Leonardo, ELT Group, Indra and Hensoldt, have revealed details on the next-generation electronic warfare for the Eurofighter Typhoon.

The next-generation EW system will, according to the partnership, futureproof the Typhoon against new and emerging threats from 2060 onwards. The key features of the EW system will reportedly include Digital Radio Frequency Memory (DRFM) capabilities and the provision of interfaces for an external, high-powered electronic attack pod for Suppression of Enemy Air Defence (SEAD) missions – the latter a key NATO requirement.

According to the consortium, this new system will be a retrofit option for Typhoon’s Defensive Aids Sub-Systems (DASS) which is currently in service. It will also reportedly impose no restrictions on the current flight envelope or impact the Typhoon’s outer mould line.

Italy’s ELT Group recently disclosed details of several of its EW initiatives, including the development of the new Praetorian DASS for the Typhoon back in July 2024. The system is also being upgraded to ensure integration with the Typhoon’s AESA radar options, including the European Common Radar System (ECRS).

The EuroDASS consortium has already completed some development work on the next-gen system, which includes the Praetorian eVolution concepting phase and flight trials of component parts.

Related Equipment in Defence Insight

Praetorian DASS

Eurofighter Typhoon Tranche 4/4+