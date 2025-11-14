Embraer’s C-390 Millennium and Saab’s Gripen E complete air-to-air refuelling test campaign
Embraer and Saab have successfully completed the flight test campaign for in-flight refuelling of the Gripen E aircraft with the KC-390/C-390 Millennium.
The campaign was coordinated between the Brazilian Air Force (FAB), Saab and Embraer, with a range of flight configurations, speeds and altitudes tested.
According to Embraer, the in-flight tests held two objectives: qualifying the Gripen E as a receiver for in-flight refuelling and verifying compatibility between both aircraft under day and night conditions.
Mikael Olsson, head of flight testing at Saab, said: “The verification of in-flight refuelling is a very significant technical milestone for our business, as
