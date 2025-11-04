Embraer sees 27% uptick in Q3 defence revenue, progress in NATO and India campaigns
Embraer has seen a 27% year-on-year growth in its Defence and Security unit’s Q3 2025 results, with strong momentum across its NATO and India campaigns, the company announced during its Q3 earnings call.
The growth, Embraer CEO Francisco Gomes Neto said, was largely driven by orders from Portugal with its sixth C-390 Millennium purchase plus 10 options to support future European agreements, Panama for four A-29 Super Tucanos and SNC for one A-29 acquisition agreement.
The defence arm of the company posted a US$3.9 billion backlog, up 8% year on year. It also reported a 33% reduction in production lead times for the
