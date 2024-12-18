Embraer expands European footprint with new Portugal subsidiary

Embraer has announced its intention to open a new office in Portugal. Named Embraer Defense Europe, the facility will be focused on defence and security activities in Lisbon, Portugal, and linked to the Portuguese subsidiary of Embraer.

According to the company, the new subsidiary will meet NATO and EU requirements and will serve as the spearhead of Embraer’s defence initiatives in Europe. It also reportedly marks a significant milestone in the Brazilian manufacturer’s commitment to strengthen its presence in the region.

“The subsidiary in Portugal is proof of Embraer’s long-term vision for Europe,” said Bosco da Costa Junior, president and CEO of Embraer Defense & Security.

“We are committed to deepening our relationships with European and NATO partners, offering the most advanced and efficient capabilities to meet each customer’s operational needs.”

This announcement swiftly follows Portugal’s intent to purchase 12 A-29N Super Tucano aircraft – making it the first European NATO country to do so. It has already purchased the C-390 Millennium aircraft, with two of the aircraft already delivered.

Several other European countries has also purchased the C-390. This most recently includes Austria, the Netherlands, Czech Republic and – latterly – Slovakia.