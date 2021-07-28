Embraer embarks on C-390 runway tests

Four more Rafales join Qatar Emiri Air Force
Qatar continues to expand its combat aircraft capability with the arrival of four additional Rafales.
Embraer is conducting unpaved runway tests of its C-390 Millennium tanker/transport aircraft, the Brazilian aircraft manufacturer announced on 23 July via Twitter.
‘On a specific 5,905ft runway built at Gavião Peixoto, assessments will be performed over the next weeks to analyse the effective operation of the multi-mission aircraft’ for the Brazilian Air Force (FAB), Embraer added.
The FAB has 28 C-390s on order and it expected to receive its first aircraft at the end of 2018, but this was delayed after one of the two prototypes overran the runway during a test in Gaviao Peixoto in 2018.
The first aircraft was handed finally handed over in September 2019. Four had been delivered by the end of 2020.
Embraer was involved in a JV with Boeing but the latter terminated it in April 2020. Shephard Defence Insight assesses that this decision could have a negative impact on international sales of the C-390 and force a change of marketing, as the original plan was to take advantage of opportunities in the US and among potential FMS customers.
