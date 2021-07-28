Embraer embarks on C-390 runway tests

Embraer is conducting unpaved runway tests of its C-390 Millennium tanker/transport aircraft. (Photo: Embraer)

Runway assessments 'analyse the effective operation’ of the C-390 Millennium aircraft, Brazilian manufacturer Embraer announces.

Embraer is conducting unpaved runway tests of its C-390 Millennium tanker/transport aircraft, the Brazilian aircraft manufacturer announced on 23 July via Twitter.

‘On a specific 5,905ft runway built at Gavião Peixoto, assessments will be performed over the next weeks to analyse the effective operation of the multi-mission aircraft’ for the Brazilian Air Force (FAB), Embraer added.

The FAB has 28 C-390s on order and it expected to receive its first aircraft at the end of 2018, but this was delayed after one of the two prototypes overran the runway during a test in Gaviao Peixoto in 2018.

The first aircraft was handed finally handed over in September 2019. Four had been delivered by the end of 2020.

Embraer was involved in a JV with Boeing but the latter terminated it in April 2020. Shephard Defence Insight assesses that this decision could have a negative impact on international sales of the C-390 and force a change of marketing, as the original plan was to take advantage of opportunities in the US and among potential FMS customers.