Embraer bets on US manufacture C-390 Millennium as incentive to lower US tariffs
The Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer is pushing for further collaboration with the US as it faces the longer-term impact of tariffs on its future business.
The company reported strong Q2 2025 results, which saw it achieve an all-time high firm order backlog of US$29.7 billion and 22% year on year growth, compared to 2024.
Even with a 10% tariff impact from the US, the company maintained that its guidance for the rest of 2025 remained unchanged, with Embraer still expecting to see between $7.5 billion and $8 billion in revenue.
However, for Q3 and Q4, the company stated it expected a
