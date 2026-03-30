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Electric and hybrid aerial drone fleets are expanding their footprint

30th March 2026 - 08:54 GMT | by ​Neil Thompson in London, UK

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The UK Royal Navy declared in September last year that the T-150 was cleared for frontline use. (Photo: BAE Systems)

Advances in uncrewed aerial vehicles powered by renewable technologies are coming to the fore, with battery, hydrogen and solar propulsion challenging traditional fossil fuel-dependent models.

Electric-powered and hybrid uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) designs are rapidly maturing, as demonstrated by several new releases and tests from defence companies over the past 12 months. 

Western countries, notably the US and France, are investing heavily in such devices, driven largely by their ability to be recharged in the field and reduced reliance on potentially vulnerable fuel depots and supply chains. Electric and hybrid UAVs are performing a range of battlefield tasks including reconnaissance, casualty evacuation, logistics and resupply, and even engaging in kinetic roles like anti-submarine warfare. 

The next generation of these is likely to benefit from improved systems and technologies,

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​Neil Thompson

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​Neil Thompson

Neil Thompson is a freelance journalist for Shephard and other publishers. He currently works as …

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