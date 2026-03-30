Electric and hybrid aerial drone fleets are expanding their footprint
Electric-powered and hybrid uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) designs are rapidly maturing, as demonstrated by several new releases and tests from defence companies over the past 12 months.
Western countries, notably the US and France, are investing heavily in such devices, driven largely by their ability to be recharged in the field and reduced reliance on potentially vulnerable fuel depots and supply chains. Electric and hybrid UAVs are performing a range of battlefield tasks including reconnaissance, casualty evacuation, logistics and resupply, and even engaging in kinetic roles like anti-submarine warfare.
The next generation of these is likely to benefit from improved systems and technologies,
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