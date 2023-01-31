To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Electra develops eSTOL pre-production prototype for US Air Force

31st January 2023 - 18:00 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

Electra will soon test a two-seat piloted eSTOL technology demonstrator aircraft. (Photo: Electra)

The Virginia-based aerospace company has received a strategic funding injection of up to $85m to mature its eSTOL technology for the US Air Force.

The USAF has awarded aerospace company Electra a contract worth up to $85 million to develop a full-scale pre-production prototype electric short take-off and landing (eSTOL) aircraft.

The deal falls under a Strategic Funding Increase (STRATFI) award run by the USAF AFWERX innovation arm.

Electra says its eSTOL platform is characterised by a ‘helicopter-like operational flexibility’ with performance and operating costs that exceed similar fixed-wing aircraft.

This STRATFI award secures an investment partnership that funds rapid development, test and evaluation of a full-scale pre-production prototype eSTOL aircraft which the USAF can use to validate requirements and operational use cases.

Electra

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us