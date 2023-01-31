Electra develops eSTOL pre-production prototype for US Air Force
The USAF has awarded aerospace company Electra a contract worth up to $85 million to develop a full-scale pre-production prototype electric short take-off and landing (eSTOL) aircraft.
The deal falls under a Strategic Funding Increase (STRATFI) award run by the USAF AFWERX innovation arm.
Electra says its eSTOL platform is characterised by a ‘helicopter-like operational flexibility’ with performance and operating costs that exceed similar fixed-wing aircraft.
This STRATFI award secures an investment partnership that funds rapid development, test and evaluation of a full-scale pre-production prototype eSTOL aircraft which the USAF can use to validate requirements and operational use cases.
Electra
More from Air Warfare
-
HAWC missile completes flight trials as focus turns to maturing hypersonic technology
Completion of HAWC flight testing means the US has two viable hypersonic missile designs that can be matured into future programmes of record.
-
F-16 fighter jet backlog will increase before production rate can improve
Lockheed Martin is facing a backlog of F-16 aircraft that is set to increase as the list of countries that want the jet grows. However, the company is convinced it can increase production rates significantly throughout 2023.
-
British Army drone operators gain expertise
The British Army has contracted Inzpire to supply UAS training services to its operators in support of a mini drone contract led by Lockheed Martin UK.
-
Elbit to support anti-missile systems for NATO A330 tanker fleet
The NATO Support and Procurement Agency centre in Luxembourg will support the direct infrared countermeasures system fitted to the Multi-Role Tanker Transport Capability fleet.
-
DARPA X-plane with revolutionary controls hits new milestone
The CRANE project exploring active-flow control technologies could contribute to developing extremely low-observable aircraft in the future.