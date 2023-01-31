Electra develops eSTOL pre-production prototype for US Air Force

The USAF has awarded aerospace company Electra a contract worth up to $85 million to develop a full-scale pre-production prototype electric short take-off and landing (eSTOL) aircraft.

The deal falls under a Strategic Funding Increase (STRATFI) award run by the USAF AFWERX innovation arm.

Electra says its eSTOL platform is characterised by a ‘helicopter-like operational flexibility’ with performance and operating costs that exceed similar fixed-wing aircraft.

This STRATFI award secures an investment partnership that funds rapid development, test and evaluation of a full-scale pre-production prototype eSTOL aircraft which the USAF can use to validate requirements and operational use cases.

