Dyncorp continues support for NAWCWD test aircraft

Xian continues to develop and build aircraft in China
Xian is again flight testing an AEW aircraft for Chinese carrier operations, while production of Y-20 transport and tanker aircraft continues apace.
Dyncorp International is to provide organisational-level aircraft maintenance and logistics support for aircrew systems and subsystems, search and rescue equipment, and support equipment for seven USN-operated aircraft types, under a $60.46 million contract modification from the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division (NAWCWD) Naval Test Wing Pacific.
The aircraft involved are the P-3 Orion, C-130 Hercules, F/A-18 Hornet, E/A-18 Growler, AV-8B Harrier II, H-60 Seahawk and E-2D Hawkeye.
Work will be performed at nine US locations for completion by September 2022.
Dyncorp received a previous MRO and logistics contract modification worth $60.04 million from NAWCWD in October 2020.
China's military aviation industry continues to pump out new aircraft, including the long-expected appearance of a carrier stealth fighter.
The US DoD has contracted Raytheon to provide support and development work for its air-to-air missile, AIM-9X.
General Electric has been awarded a $1.5 billion contract to provide their F110-GE-129 engines for the planned F-15EX fleet.
The UAV market is growing fast, and so is the share that target drones hold in it. The expansion of the market and advanced supersonic missile threats also bring higher requirements on turbojet engines. PBS, a Czech aerospace manufacturer with more than 50 years of experience, brings a new variety of modified turbojet engines in thrust categories from 400 to 1,500 newttons in play to keep up with the ever-increasing requirements.
The Japan Air Self-Defense Force becomes the first non-US recipient of the KC-46A Pegasus tanker aircraft.