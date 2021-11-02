Dyncorp continues support for NAWCWD test aircraft

USN P-3C Orion after landing at Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan. (Photo: USN/ Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Walters)

A new contract modification sees Dyncorp carry on maintenance and logistics work for USN test aircraft.

Dyncorp International is to provide organisational-level aircraft maintenance and logistics support for aircrew systems and subsystems, search and rescue equipment, and support equipment for seven USN-operated aircraft types, under a $60.46 million contract modification from the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division (NAWCWD) Naval Test Wing Pacific.

The aircraft involved are the P-3 Orion, C-130 Hercules, F/A-18 Hornet, E/A-18 Growler, AV-8B Harrier II, H-60 Seahawk and E-2D Hawkeye.

Work will be performed at nine US locations for completion by September 2022.

Dyncorp received a previous MRO and logistics contract modification worth $60.04 million from NAWCWD in October 2020.