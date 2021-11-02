To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Dyncorp continues support for NAWCWD test aircraft

2nd November 2021 - 10:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

USN P-3C Orion after landing at Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan. (Photo: USN/ Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Walters)

A new contract modification sees Dyncorp carry on maintenance and logistics work for USN test aircraft.

Dyncorp International is to provide organisational-level aircraft maintenance and logistics support for aircrew systems and subsystems, search and rescue equipment, and support equipment for seven USN-operated aircraft types, under a $60.46 million contract modification from the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division (NAWCWD) Naval Test Wing Pacific.

The aircraft involved are the P-3 Orion, C-130 Hercules, F/A-18 Hornet, E/A-18 Growler, AV-8B Harrier II, H-60 Seahawk and E-2D Hawkeye.

Work will be performed at nine US locations for completion by September 2022.

Dyncorp received a previous MRO and logistics contract modification worth $60.04 million from NAWCWD in October 2020.

