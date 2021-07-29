DynCorp to aid ACES

Australia looks for more sting in its Wasp replacement
The Australian Army wants to introduce a new small UAV within the next 2-3 years.
DynCorp International has been awarded a $301.37 million task order from the US Air Force Installation Contracting Center for aircraft maintenance flight operations support.
This contract will provide all Organizational (O-level), Intermediate (I-level) and maintenance support services for all T-1A Jayhawk, T-6A Texan II and T-38C Talon training aircraft at Vance AFB in Oklahoma.
The work, to be carried out under the Aircraft Maintenance Enterprise Solution (ACES) IDIQ contract, has an expected completion date of 31 July 2026.
The Australian Army wants to introduce a new small UAV within the next 2-3 years.
Latest AMRAAM contract for Raytheon includes production for five FMS customers.
Extra non-recurring engineering risk reduction work supports French procurement of three E-2D Hawkeyes under the FMS programme.
The Uruguayan Air Force is likely to buy either a Bell 212 or Bell 412, tapping into Global Peace Operations Initiative funds.
Development of the Kh-59MKM missile typifies recent moves in Russia to modernise air-launched penetrating warhead capabilities.
Qatar continues to expand its combat aircraft capability with the arrival of four additional Rafales.