DynCorp to aid ACES

USAF T-1A Jayhawk. (Photo: USAF/Airman 1st Class Jacob Thompson)

Task order from USAF covers maintenance for T-1A, T-6A and T-38C aircraft.

DynCorp International has been awarded a $301.37 million task order from the US Air Force Installation Contracting Center for aircraft maintenance flight operations support.

This contract will provide all Organizational (O-level), Intermediate (I-level) and maintenance support services for all T-1A Jayhawk, T-6A Texan II and T-38C Talon training aircraft at Vance AFB in Oklahoma.

The work, to be carried out under the Aircraft Maintenance Enterprise Solution (ACES) IDIQ contract, has an expected completion date of 31 July 2026.