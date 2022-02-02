Dutch to receive flaperons for F-16s

RNLAF F-16AM at Volkel Air Base. (Photo: Netherlands MoD)

Venerable Dutch F-16 fleet will receive new flaperons via the FMS programme.

Aerospace & Commercial Technologies is supplying the Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNLAF) with flaperons to stabilise F-16AM aircraft at low speed during take-off and landing.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based company obtained a sole-source five-year FMS deal worth up to $10.66 million from the Defense Logistics Agency.

Work will be carried out in the Netherlands and US for completion by 26 January 2027.

Shephard Defence Insight notes that the RNLAF ordered a total of 213 F-16A/B Block 1, 5, 10 and 15 aircraft (designated F-16AM) between 1979 and 1989 as one of the original NATO customers.

Most have been sold second-hand to other air forces or private-sector training organisations, but a few dozen remain in service.

However, the F-16AMs will be replaced by 46 F-35As. Deliveries of the F-35A to the Netherlands are underway with 15 in place at Leeuwarden Air Base.

The F-16AM will remain in RNLAF service until 2024-2025, although the term of the flaperon contract suggests an extension beyond that date.