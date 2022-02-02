Dutch to receive flaperons for F-16s

DARPA strives for the future helicopter pilot
US DARPA has contracted Northrop Grumman to develop a rotorcraft pilot AI assistant.
Aerospace & Commercial Technologies is supplying the Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNLAF) with flaperons to stabilise F-16AM aircraft at low speed during take-off and landing.
The Fort Worth, Texas-based company obtained a sole-source five-year FMS deal worth up to $10.66 million from the Defense Logistics Agency.
Work will be carried out in the Netherlands and US for completion by 26 January 2027.
Shephard Defence Insight notes that the RNLAF ordered a total of 213 F-16A/B Block 1, 5, 10 and 15 aircraft (designated F-16AM) between 1979 and 1989 as one of the original NATO customers.
Most have been sold second-hand to other air forces or private-sector training organisations, but a few dozen remain in service.
However, the F-16AMs will be replaced by 46 F-35As. Deliveries of the F-35A to the Netherlands are underway with 15 in place at Leeuwarden Air Base.
The F-16AM will remain in RNLAF service until 2024-2025, although the term of the flaperon contract suggests an extension beyond that date.
Lockheed Martin is pushing for its LMXT tanker aircraft (based on the A330 MRTT) to be selected by the USAF in the KC-Y programme.
Russia recently demonstrated its capacity for rapid military deployment in Kazakhstan but dark clouds are gathering over its airlift prospects, especially as new Antonov aircraft (and spare parts) cannot be procured from Ukraine.
A total of 76 additional M61A2 Vulcan cannons will be provided by November 2024 to arm USN F/A-18E/F Super Hornets.
The Indian Army continues to boost its fleet of smaller UAVs as it faces tensions along its borders.
South Korea continues to innovate with autonomous technology, and this includes assigning UCAVs to accompany KF-21 fighters.