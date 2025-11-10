To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Dubai Airshow 2025: Middle Eastern nations chart a broader course for defence procurement

Dubai Airshow 2025: Middle Eastern nations chart a broader course for defence procurement

10th November 2025 - 14:02 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

RSS

The UAE is yet to sign a procurement contract with GA-ASI for its MQ-9B drone. (Photo: GA-ASI)

Several key defence contracts are still waiting to be confirmed in the air domain as global players including the US, some European countries and Turkey look to seize market opportunities.

The Middle Eastern air defence market is set for growth, according to forecasts, as countries in the region look to line up potential aircraft orders to consolidate their fleets or replace ageing aircraft.

However, despite consolidating core partnerships for equipment already ordered, Middle Eastern nations are also increasingly looking elsewhere to procure their equipment – including to Turkey and South Korea – while maintaining ties to the US and Europe.

According to Shephard Defence Insight data, the overall market value for fixed-wing aircraft and drones stands at US$171 billion, with an expenditure forecast of $74 billion in the next 10 years.

The fixed-wing market

