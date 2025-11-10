Dubai Airshow 2025: Middle Eastern nations chart a broader course for defence procurement
The Middle Eastern air defence market is set for growth, according to forecasts, as countries in the region look to line up potential aircraft orders to consolidate their fleets or replace ageing aircraft.
However, despite consolidating core partnerships for equipment already ordered, Middle Eastern nations are also increasingly looking elsewhere to procure their equipment – including to Turkey and South Korea – while maintaining ties to the US and Europe.
According to Shephard Defence Insight data, the overall market value for fixed-wing aircraft and drones stands at US$171 billion, with an expenditure forecast of $74 billion in the next 10 years.
The fixed-wing market
