Dubai Airshow 2025: Embraer explores new systems and CUAS missions for Super Tucano

14th November 2025 - 10:07 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

The A-29 Super Tucano with laser-guided rockets and wing-mounted machine guns. (Photo: Embraer)

Embraer foresees high demand for its A-29 Super Tucano over the next two decades, with discussions about adding newer systems to the aircraft already underway.

Embraer is working to expand the A-29 Super Tucano’s mission set to counter uncrewed threats.

Speaking to Shephard ahead of the Dubai Airshow, Embraer Defense and Security CEO and president Bosco da Costa Junior said that Embraer saw the Super Tucano as “adding value” to air forces’ fleets, particularly given the increased demand for counter-uncrewed aerial system (CUAS) solutions.

“We’re seeing this demand [for CUAS assets] increasing a lot in the current warfare environment. Embraer is offering the Super Tucano as a precise and capable asset to do this kind of mission”.

With an extensive mission portfolio that includes close

