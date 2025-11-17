To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Dubai Airshow 2025: Boeing’s KC-46 upgraded vision system progresses with first test flight

Dubai Airshow 2025: Boeing’s KC-46 upgraded vision system progresses with first test flight

17th November 2025 - 12:25 GMT | by Lucy Powell in Dubai, UAE

RSS

The USAF is a major customer for the KC-46 platform, with 179 aircraft ordered. (Photo: USAF/Airman 1st Class Adam Enbal)

The KC-46 Pegasus is also a key platform that Boeing is pushing for the Middle East, with the manufacturer expressing optimism regarding its regional prospects.

Boeing has revealed that it has flown the new vision system for its KC-46 Pegasus aircraft as an important first step in the long-delayed upgrade to the tanker.

Speaking to media ahead of the Dubai Airshow 2025, Boeing Defense, Space and Security CEO Steve Parker said that the flight test took place on 15 November in Seattle, describing it as a “huge milestone” for the programme.

The Remote Vision System 2.0 (RVS 2.0) upgrade has experienced numerous delays in the programme, with the upgrades initially expected to be finalised in 2023 but now scheduled to complete in 2027. Now, however, the system has

