Dubai Airshow 2025: Boeing’s KC-46 upgraded vision system progresses with first test flight

Boeing has revealed that it has flown the new vision system for its KC-46 Pegasus aircraft as an important first step in the long-delayed upgrade to the tanker.

Speaking to media ahead of the Dubai Airshow 2025, Boeing Defense, Space and Security CEO Steve Parker said that the flight test took place on 15 November in Seattle, describing it as a “huge milestone” for the programme.

The Remote Vision System 2.0 (RVS 2.0) upgrade has experienced numerous delays in the programme, with the upgrades initially expected to be finalised in 2023 but now scheduled to complete in 2027. Now, however, the system has