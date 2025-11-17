Dubai Airshow 2025: Boeing emphasises uncrewed teaming capability plans for F-15EX
Boeing’s F-15EX is positioned for growth as a suitable crewed platform to pair with Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA), according to the company, as demand for both platforms grows.
Speaking to media at the Dubai Airshow, Boeing’s air dominance business development strategy VP Bernd Peters noted that the demand signals for the F-15X were strong, presenting opportunities for the refurbishment of older F-15E variants.
“We have a couple of exciting international opportunities that we’re chasing, both to modernise old F-15s and bring us up to the EX configuration,” Hartwig revealed, with further scope for new-build F-15EXs also arising.
He emphasised the F-15EX’s potential future role
