To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • Dubai Airshow 2025: Boeing emphasises uncrewed teaming capability plans for F-15EX

Dubai Airshow 2025: Boeing emphasises uncrewed teaming capability plans for F-15EX

17th November 2025 - 16:27 GMT | by Lucy Powell in Dubai, UAE

RSS

The F-15EX is the latest variant of the F-15E Strike Eagle. (Photo: USAF)

The F-15EX is being promoted by the manufacturer as an ideal platform to pair with uncrewed systems.

Boeing’s F-15EX is positioned for growth as a suitable crewed platform to pair with Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA), according to the company, as demand for both platforms grows.

Speaking to media at the Dubai Airshow, Boeing’s air dominance business development strategy VP Bernd Peters noted that the demand signals for the F-15X were strong, presenting opportunities for the refurbishment of older F-15E variants.

“We have a couple of exciting international opportunities that we’re chasing, both to modernise old F-15s and bring us up to the EX configuration,” Hartwig revealed, with further scope for new-build F-15EXs also arising.

He emphasised the F-15EX’s potential future role

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us