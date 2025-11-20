Dubai Airshow 2025: GA-ASI’s MQ-9B racks up new milestones with AEW demo planned

GA-ASI has progressed its efforts to bring airborne early warning (AEW) capability to its MQ-9B, as the company, along with Saab, announced it will demonstrate the mission kit in mid-2026.

The AEW system consists of three pods – a centre-line pod and two pods on each of the wings – GA-ASI senior director strategic communications and marketing C Mark Brinkley outlined to Shephard at the Dubai Airshow.

“It’s a natural fit,” Brinkley said, in reference to the partnership between Saab and GA-ASI. “I think we all understand that airborne early warning is a mission tailor-made for unmanned systems.”

According to GA-ASI, the AEW solution