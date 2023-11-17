Dubai Airshow 2023: UAE firm and ELT Group outline plans on Emirati EW logistic support
UAE-based Edge subsidiary Etimad Holding and ELT Group have signed an implementation plan to establish a UAE-based integrated logistics support (ILS) hub for Electronic Warfare (EW) systems.
The agreement was signed on 15 November at the Dubai Airshow 2023 by Khalid Al Ali, CEO of Etimad Group, and Enzo Benigni, chairman and CEO of ELT Group.
Etimad Security Strategic Solution (ESSS) will be responsible for the repair and maintenance of ELT's EW systems, as well as helping to synergise the two companies’ solutions, ELT said.
The Italian electronic defence specialist said localisation in UAE was not limited to a pure efficiency increase of the services but represented ELT’s strategy to provide ‘technological value’ to the UAE.
ELT Group, formerly known as Elettronica, unveiled its new brand and logo at the Paris Airshow 2023. With the initiation of its Tenet 2030 long-term business plan, unveiled in 2021, the company will aim to extend its traditional expertise in the electromagnetic spectrum from defence to diverse sectors such as cybersecurity, space and biodefense.
At the trade fair, ELT also highlighted the increased capabilities of its Anti-Drone Interception, Acquisition and Neutralization (ADRIAN) system featuring Cyber RF. According to ELT, Cyber RF was designed to detect and react to new and more complex civilian and military operational scenarios involving UAVs.
Shephard's Dubai Airshow 2023 coverage is sponsored by:
More from Dubai Airshow 2023 | View all news
-
Dubai Airshow 2023: First Bell 505 training helicopters delivered to Royal Jordanian Air Force
Jordan ordered ten helicopters 12 months ago and joins Montenegro and the army and navy of South Korea as military operators of the 505.
-
Royal Navy uncrewed aircraft trial marks European first
UK flight test sees largest unmanned aircraft take off from a Royal Navy aircraft carrier.
-
Turkey eyes up Eurofighter purchase amid German blockade concerns
Turkey has once more expressed interest in purchasing Eurofighter Typhoon jets, but a potential German arms embargo looms, as tensions rise over arms export constraints.
-
Dubai Airshow 2023: Paramount completes first test phase for new composite rotor blades
The composite rotor blades for Mil Mi-type helicopters have been developed by global aerospace and technology company Paramount and partner AAL Group.
-
Dubai Airshow 2023: Chinese AR-2000 large ship-borne UAV makes debut
CATIC have displayed its new AR-2000 drone at Dubai Airshow 2023, emphasising ship-based capabilities with PLA already purchasing.
-
Dubai Airshow 2023: Boeing explores fighter version of T-7
Boeing has been exploring the F-7 light attack fighter concept derived from T-7 Red Hawk while remaining firm on delivering jet trainers to the US Air Force on time.