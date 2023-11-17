Dubai Airshow 2023: UAE firm and ELT Group outline plans on Emirati EW logistic support

UAE-based Edge subsidiary Etimad Holding and ELT Group have signed an implementation plan to establish a UAE-based integrated logistics support (ILS) hub for Electronic Warfare (EW) systems.

The agreement was signed on 15 November at the Dubai Airshow 2023 by Khalid Al Ali, CEO of Etimad Group, and Enzo Benigni, chairman and CEO of ELT Group.

Etimad Security Strategic Solution (ESSS) will be responsible for the repair and maintenance of ELT's EW systems, as well as helping to synergise the two companies’ solutions, ELT said.

The Italian electronic defence specialist said localisation in UAE was not limited to a pure efficiency increase of the services but represented ELT’s strategy to provide ‘technological value’ to the UAE.

ELT Group, formerly known as Elettronica, unveiled its new brand and logo at the Paris Airshow 2023. With the initiation of its Tenet 2030 long-term business plan, unveiled in 2021, the company will aim to extend its traditional expertise in the electromagnetic spectrum from defence to diverse sectors such as cybersecurity, space and biodefense.

At the trade fair, ELT also highlighted the increased capabilities of its Anti-Drone Interception, Acquisition and Neutralization (ADRIAN) system featuring Cyber RF. According to ELT, Cyber RF was designed to detect and react to new and more complex civilian and military operational scenarios involving UAVs.

