Disrupting enemy command and control (Sponsored Video)

9th May 2023 - 11:00 GMT | by Featured Video

With a multi-million dollar expansion in support of electronic warfare, BAE Systems is driving unparalleled enhancements to the EC-37B. Integrating our innovative Compass Call mission system into the platform enables warfighters to combat advanced threats and support special missions.

This video is brought to you by BAE Systems

