Dassault considers boosting Indian presence to support future Rafale production

Dassault is reportedly considering ramping up production with establishment a final assembly line in India for its F5 Rafale aircraft.

Speaking to reporters during its full year earnings call last week as noted by FlightGlobal, Dassault CEO Eric Trappier reportedly remained confident of India’s interest in the Rafale aircraft – from ongoing discussion surrounding a 26-strong contract from the Navy for the Rafale-M and any further orders from the Indian Army for more Rafale jets.

The Indian Air Force has already acquired 36 Rafale fighter aircraft under a 2016 €7.9 billion (US$8.7 billion) emergency purchase and is reportedly “preparing [further]