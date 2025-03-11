To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Dassault considers boosting Indian presence to support future Rafale production

Dassault considers boosting Indian presence to support future Rafale production

11th March 2025 - 18:31 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London

RSS

The deal for 26 Rafale-M aircraft for the Indian Navy, if signed, will be worth a reported $8.7 billion. (Photo: Indian Ministry of Defence)

Discussion of any new production line in India would reportedly be for the F5 jet, although India is also closing in on cementing a deal for 26 Rafale-M aircraft for its Navy.

Dassault is reportedly considering ramping up production with establishment a final assembly line in India for its F5 Rafale aircraft.

Speaking to reporters during its full year earnings call last week as noted by FlightGlobal, Dassault CEO Eric Trappier reportedly remained confident of India’s interest in the Rafale aircraft – from ongoing discussion surrounding a 26-strong contract from the Navy for the Rafale-M and any further orders from the Indian Army for more Rafale jets.

The Indian Air Force has already acquired 36 Rafale fighter aircraft under a 2016 €7.9 billion (US$8.7 billion) emergency purchase and is reportedly “preparing [further]

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

