DAAA certifies Leonardo’s M-345 trainer aircraft

The Directorate for Air Armaments and Airworthiness (DAAA) has approved and certified the new M-345 trainer aircraft which has been designed and manufactured by Leonardo.

Certification by the DAAA (an agency within the Italian MoD) is the result of more than 200 flights with in-flight and on-ground tests carried out in collaboration with the Italian Air Force.

Lucio Valerio Cioffi, managing director of Leonardo’s Aircraft Division, said the M-345 is ‘unique in its segment for acquisition and operational costs’, adding that certification ‘confirms the aircraft features excellent characteristics and capabilities and makes it available for international market’.

The M-345 can be integrated with existing IFF technology which has been developed for the M-346 and will allow pilots to be exposed to a complexity of possible operational scenarios.

