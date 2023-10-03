To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Croatia officially receives first Dassault Rafale fighter jet

3rd October 2023 - 14:00 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

Croatia announced the Rafale as the winner of the fighter aircraft procurement programme in May 2021. (Photo: Croatian Air Force/French Air Force)

The official handover of the first Dassault Rafale B jet is a key development in a deal involving 12 aircraft for Croatia. This marks the start of a transition from Croatia's Soviet-era MiG-21 fighters and legacy aircraft.

The Croatian Air Force has officially received its first second-hand Dassault Rafale B jet at Base Aérienne (BA) 118 Mont-de-Marsan in the south-west of France, the service announced on 2 October. 

A dual-seater Rafale B was spotted earlier in September landing at the air base, but this was the first official ceremony for the French-made fighters.

Until the arrival of the French jet, Croatia has been operating a dozen Soviet-era MiG-21 multirole fighters, 14 Pilatus C-9 turboprop training aircraft and four Zlin Z 42 single-engine Czechoslovakian trainers. 

Zagreb announced the winner of the MiG-21 fighter replacement programme in May

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Aviation, Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us