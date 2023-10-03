Croatia officially receives first Dassault Rafale fighter jet

The Croatian Air Force has officially received its first second-hand Dassault Rafale B jet at Base Aérienne (BA) 118 Mont-de-Marsan in the south-west of France, the service announced on 2 October.

A dual-seater Rafale B was spotted earlier in September landing at the air base, but this was the first official ceremony for the French-made fighters.

Until the arrival of the French jet, Croatia has been operating a dozen Soviet-era MiG-21 multirole fighters, 14 Pilatus C-9 turboprop training aircraft and four Zlin Z 42 single-engine Czechoslovakian trainers.

Zagreb announced the winner of the MiG-21 fighter replacement programme in May