Croatia officially receives first Dassault Rafale fighter jet
The Croatian Air Force has officially received its first second-hand Dassault Rafale B jet at Base Aérienne (BA) 118 Mont-de-Marsan in the south-west of France, the service announced on 2 October.
A dual-seater Rafale B was spotted earlier in September landing at the air base, but this was the first official ceremony for the French-made fighters.
Until the arrival of the French jet, Croatia has been operating a dozen Soviet-era MiG-21 multirole fighters, 14 Pilatus C-9 turboprop training aircraft and four Zlin Z 42 single-engine Czechoslovakian trainers.
Zagreb announced the winner of the MiG-21 fighter replacement programme in May
Poland receives first Saab 340 AEW aircraft
Poland has been presented with the first of two Saab 340 AEW aircraft ordered only two months ago. The event took place on 29 September in Linköping in Sweden’s north.
Australia decides to expunge entire MRH90 helicopter fleet
Australia has decided to withdraw its MRH90 helicopter fleet, even though the aircraft had another 14 years of life left in them.
PLA shows off new UCAV, while CH-5 achieves sale to Iraq
China's aerospace industry continues to develop and sell advanced UAVs both at home and on the international market and has displayed UCAVs at the China Helicopter Exhibition in Tianjin.