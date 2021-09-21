Collins tests advanced vision system for C-130J

Collins Aerospace recently completed a C-130J test flight proving the effectiveness of its Enhanced Vision System to aid pilot situational awareness in low-visibility conditions. (Photo: Collins Aerospace)

EVS-3600 enhances pilot situational awareness, claims Collins Aerospace.

Collins Aerospace has successfully put its EVS-3600 enhanced vision system through its paces in a test flight aboard a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft.

This latest milestone brings Collins closer to providing improved pilot situational awareness ‘to military customers across the globe’, the company claimed in a 21 September announcement.

EVS-3600 uses multiple-wavelength cameras to cut through poor-visibility conditions better than the human eye, Collins noted. Images from the system are shown to pilots on head-up displays.

Collins added that military operators would benefit from safer low-profile terrain flying in low-visibility conditions; easier visual confirmation of drop zone markings; fewer mission cancellations due to adverse weather conditions; and the use of heat signatures to make search-and-rescue operations easier and more efficient.

Crew feedback after the test flight ‘confirms what we’ve known for quite some time — this technology can help save lives by improving threat detection while increasing safety margins and mission success rates for our militaries’, said Dave Schreck, VP and GM for Military Avionics and Helicopters at Collins Aerospace.

Collins is now working with USAF Air Mobility Command on a longer, more comprehensive test of the EVS system and it claims to be ‘on track’ to complete prototype aircraft installation and airworthiness approval in 2023.

‘The upgrade package is expected to be immediately available to the C-130J community thereafter,’ the company added.