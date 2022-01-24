Collins Aerospace to provide subsystems for Osprey

MV-22B Osprey in Japanese colours. (Photo: USMC/Cpl Lauren Brune)

Order for V-22 ballistic signal transmission devices and canopy severance assemblies includes FMS customer Japan.

Collins Aerospace is producing ballistic signal transmission devices and canopy severance assemblies for the egress system on the V-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft, the DoD announced on 19 January.

Work on the five-year, $32.37 million deal is to be completed by January 2026.

Recipients will include the USAF, USN and Japan under the FMS programme.

Japan is the first international customer for the MV-22B Osprey with an order for 17 aircraft, with the final batch of four to be delivered to the Japan Ground Self-Defence Force this year.