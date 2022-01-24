Collins Aerospace to provide subsystems for Osprey

Pakistan Navy inducts Sea Kings and Chinese-built frigate
The Pakistan Navy has been boosted by the arrival of its most advanced warship ever, as well as second-hand Sea King naval helicopters.
Collins Aerospace is producing ballistic signal transmission devices and canopy severance assemblies for the egress system on the V-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft, the DoD announced on 19 January.
Work on the five-year, $32.37 million deal is to be completed by January 2026.
Recipients will include the USAF, USN and Japan under the FMS programme.
Japan is the first international customer for the MV-22B Osprey with an order for 17 aircraft, with the final batch of four to be delivered to the Japan Ground Self-Defence Force this year.
