US clears Australia for MC-55A fleet upgrade
The US has cleared Australia for a possible US$404 million Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to cover upgrades and support for its MC-55A Peregrine electronic warfare (EW) aircraft fleet.
The Australian Government requested to buy upgrade equipment and services to support the ongoing maintenance of its MC-55A aircraft.
This possible FMS for a Baseline 2 upgrade for the MC-55A was approved by the US and is set to include both major and minor modifications as part of the upgrade package including spare parts, repair support and technical and logistics support.
The MC-55A aircraft belong to the country’s Project Air 555 programme, with
More from Air Warfare
-
Taiwan welcomes first batch of Altius-600M drones
Anduril, the US company that manufactures loitering munitions, has doubled down on its expansion and presence in Asia, set against a growing threat from China and a push from Taiwan to expand its domestic uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) procurement efforts.
-
US boosts missile buy with $7.8 billion in AMRAAM, JASSM and LRASM contracts
Raytheon has been awarded a contract by the US Pentagon for Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) and Lockheed Martin for Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM) and Long-Range Anti-Ship Missiles (LRASM) munitions as global demand increases.
-
UK MoD posts market engagement for Tranche 2 of Loyal Wingman effort
The Preliminary Market Engagement Notice (PMEN) for Tranche 2 of Autonomous Collaborative Platform (ACP) comes after the UK unveiled its first ACP, StormShroud, in May 2025.