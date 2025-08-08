US clears Australia for MC-55A fleet upgrade

The US has cleared Australia for a possible US$404 million Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to cover upgrades and support for its MC-55A Peregrine electronic warfare (EW) aircraft fleet.

The Australian Government requested to buy upgrade equipment and services to support the ongoing maintenance of its MC-55A aircraft.

This possible FMS for a Baseline 2 upgrade for the MC-55A was approved by the US and is set to include both major and minor modifications as part of the upgrade package including spare parts, repair support and technical and logistics support.

The MC-55A aircraft belong to the country’s Project Air 555 programme, with