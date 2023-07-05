Clear skies ahead: Royal Air Force Typhoons to receive advanced radar and EW upgrade

BAE Systems is developing and testing the new European Common Radar System (ECRS) Mk2 to enhance the RAF’s Typhoon jet fleet with a range of complementary capabilities that will also feed into the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP), the company told reporters on 4 July at its manufacturing and assembly facility at Warton, England.

On the same day, the UK MoD announced it had awarded the company an £870 million ($1.1 billion) contract to deliver the new radar capability that will also provide advanced EW, electronic attack and electronic surveillance capabilities.

The Mk 2 radar will equip the RAF jets