  • Clear skies ahead: Royal Air Force Typhoons to receive advanced radar and EW upgrade

5th July 2023 - 15:30 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in Warton

The current programme of record is for the Typhoon Tranche 3 only, but could be expanded to include other jet iterations too. (Photo: BAE Systems)

The ECRS Mk2 radar brings advanced electronic warfare capabilities and potential weapon integration opportunities to the Royal Air Force's multi-mission fighter.

BAE Systems is developing and testing the new European Common Radar System (ECRS) Mk2 to enhance the RAF’s Typhoon jet fleet with a range of complementary capabilities that will also feed into the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP), the company told reporters on 4 July at its manufacturing and assembly facility at Warton, England.

On the same day, the UK MoD announced it had awarded the company an £870 million ($1.1 billion) contract to deliver the new radar capability that will also provide advanced EW, electronic attack and electronic surveillance capabilities.

The Mk 2 radar will equip the RAF jets

