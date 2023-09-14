Chinese air power – analysing the bigger picture

While gaining the most attention, China's fighter aircraft alone remain only a part of the massive expansion under way. Advanced C4I, EW, UAS and cyber assets, a powerful A2/AD capability and long-range missiles, to which some assign almost supernatural powers, are all part of this modern ‘kill network’.

How is China's combat aircraft fleet structured?

Crewed aircraft, particularly fast jets, have been well documented. The J-16 is the latest in a long line of Su-27 derivatives, succeeding the less capable J-11 as the backbone of the fighter force. Combined with the PL-12, -15 and -21 long-range missiles, an AESA radar