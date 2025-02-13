China’s modernisation could “gradually erode” US advantage, says IISS

China’s armed forces far “outmatch” its regional rivals, with a modernisation that remains “striking in its pace and scope”, defence and security think tank, the International Institute of Strategic Studies (IISS), has said.

Presenting its latest Military Balance edition, the IISS noted that the China’s path towards modernisation of its armed forces could “gradually erode” the US's advantage in defence.

According to the IISS, China has seen an uplift in military spending by 7%, which sees its budget of around US$235 billion making up 44% of total spending in Asia – a figure above Europe’s total, the largest total