China flies new naval UAV variant for the first time
The AR-500CJ, a UAV likely destined for operations aboard People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels, has achieved its maiden flight, AVIC of China announced on its official social media account on 10 August.
The flight – incorporating a take-off, hovering and landing – occurred at Poyang in Jiangxi Province. The aircraft is now ready to commence further flight testing, with a technical evaluation slated for next year.
As a rotary-winged design, it would be able to take off and land from PLAN surface combatants and aircraft carriers if the military eventually adopts it.
In terms of performance specifications, the AR-500CJ
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Air Warfare
-
France and UK eye mutual benefits from potential RAF secondments
Could the RAF transfer crews from soon-to-be-retired platforms to France in a new example of cross-Channel collaboration?
-
Latvia donates howitzers and helicopters to Ukraine
Latvia has announced the donation of four helicopters and six howitzers to Ukraine.
-
Sri Lanka receives Do 228 maritime patrol aircraft from India
Sri Lanka's ability to monitor its EEZ has received a boost thanks to the arrival of a first Do 228 aircraft.
-
Raytheon boosts US allies’ F-15 and F-16 fighter jets
Raytheon has received a contract for the engine module remanufacture of the full family of Pratt & Whitney F100 engines for a range of US allies.
-
BAE Systems delivers first Qatari Eurofighter Typhoon
Qatar has received a first Eurofighter Typhoon from BAE Systems.
-
Air Warfare magazine: Cargo UAS; Tanker aircraft; and more
Read the latest edition of Air Warfare for free in our app or on your desktop.