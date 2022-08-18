China flies new naval UAV variant for the first time

The AR-500CJ, a UAV likely destined for operations aboard People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels, has achieved its maiden flight, AVIC of China announced on its official social media account on 10 August.

The flight – incorporating a take-off, hovering and landing – occurred at Poyang in Jiangxi Province. The aircraft is now ready to commence further flight testing, with a technical evaluation slated for next year.

As a rotary-winged design, it would be able to take off and land from PLAN surface combatants and aircraft carriers if the military eventually adopts it.

In terms of performance specifications, the AR-500CJ