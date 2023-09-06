China and Iran look beyond Russian market for UAS and precision weapon exports
Chinese and Iranian companies displayed a wide range of UAS and precision-guided munitions at the Army-2023 event near Moscow last month.
The focus on these systems appears to reflect lessons learned during the Russo-Ukrainian conflict, and is claimed to be driven by a growing interest from international customers.
Along with known models, such as the Arash, Ababil-5, Karrar and Mohajer-6 UAVs, the Iranian MoD presented the Shahin. This is the first Iranian electric-powered UAV, with an operational range of 150km and the capability to carry four Quzghun-S1 loitering munitions.
Smart munitions presented include the GB125 guided bomb, F345-NO22 smart bomb, and F-365
