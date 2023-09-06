To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

China and Iran look beyond Russian market for UAS and precision weapon exports

6th September 2023 - 12:00 GMT | by Alex Orlov in Riga

RSS

The Iranian GB125 guided bomb displayed at the Army-2023 event. Note the retractable wings. (Photo: via author)

Chinese and Iranian firms unveiled new UAS and smart munitions at Army-2023, claiming they reflected lessons from the Russo-Ukrainian conflict and were attracting international interest.

Chinese and Iranian companies displayed a wide range of UAS and precision-guided munitions at the Army-2023 event near Moscow last month. 

The focus on these systems appears to reflect lessons learned during the Russo-Ukrainian conflict, and is claimed to be driven by a growing interest from international customers.

Along with known models, such as the Arash, Ababil-5, Karrar and Mohajer-6 UAVs, the Iranian MoD presented the Shahin. This is the first Iranian electric-powered UAV, with an operational range of 150km and the capability to carry four Quzghun-S1 loitering munitions.

Smart munitions presented include the GB125 guided bomb, F345-NO22 smart bomb, and F-365

Alex Orlov

Author

Alex Orlov

Alex Orlov is a freelance journalist based in Helsinki.

Read full bio

