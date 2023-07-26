Canada to quadruple aerial tanker fleet with nine CC-330 Husky multi-role aircraft
Canada has awarded Airbus a C$3.6 billion (US$2.7 billion) contract to replace the Royal Canadian Air Force’s (RCAF) ageing fleet of CC-150 Polaris with nine Airbus CC-330s.
The deal, awarded under the Strategic Tanker Transport Capability (STTC) project, includes purchasing four new A330 MRTT aircraft and converting five used A330-200s.
The fleet's primary role will be air-to-air refuelling and airlifting substantial numbers of Canadian Armed Forces personnel and equipment to support operations and training activities, Canadian Department of National Defence (DND) representatives said on a media call on 25 July.
Director general of the DND Mark Rogers said during the
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Air Warfare
-
Australia orders 20 C-130Js to replace and expand current RAAF fleet
The Royal Australian Air Force’s fleet of Lockheed Martin C-130J transport aircraft will be renewed by a $6.6 billion order for 20 new aircraft.
-
Safran seals $1.8 billion deal for Collins flight control unit
Safran has announced it will go ahead with the $1.8 billion deal to acquire Collins Aerospace’s actuation and flight control business for commercial and military aircraft.
-
Aeronautics and CRFS collaborate to integrate RF technology on Aerostar UAV
Aeronautics and CRFS have successfully integrated RF technology into the Aerostar UAV range, enhancing its SIGINT/ELINT capabilities.