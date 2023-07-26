Canada to quadruple aerial tanker fleet with nine CC-330 Husky multi-role aircraft

Canada has awarded Airbus a C$3.6 billion (US$2.7 billion) contract to replace the Royal Canadian Air Force’s (RCAF) ageing fleet of CC-150 Polaris with nine Airbus CC-330s.

The deal, awarded under the Strategic Tanker Transport Capability (STTC) project, includes purchasing four new A330 MRTT aircraft and converting five used A330-200s.

The fleet's primary role will be air-to-air refuelling and airlifting substantial numbers of Canadian Armed Forces personnel and equipment to support operations and training activities, Canadian Department of National Defence (DND) representatives said on a media call on 25 July.

Director general of the DND Mark Rogers said during the