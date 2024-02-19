Canada to donate 800 SkyRanger R70 to Ukraine
Canada will donate more than 800 Teledyne FLIR SkyRanger R70 multi-mission UAS to Ukraine under a CAD90 million (US$67 million) plan announced on 19 February. Canada has been working with Ukraine on a training plan and delivery schedule, with delivery expected to begin before mid-year.
The donation, part of CAD500 million assigned for military assistance for Ukraine, was announced by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during his visit to Kyiv in June 2023 and will complement more than 100 high-resolution drone cameras sourced from L3 Wescam and also donated by Canada.
Bill Blair, minister of national defence for Canada, last week announced that Canada would make a new contribution of CAD60 million to the Ukraine Defense Contact Group Air Force Capability Coalition to support the setup of a sustainable F-16 fighter aircraft capability in Ukraine.
The funds will help source vitally needed F-16 supplies and equipment such as spare parts, weapons stations, avionics and ammunition. Canada has also been contributing to multinational efforts to train Ukrainian pilots.
Blair said: “Today’s announcement ensures that Ukraine has the [UAS] it needs to detect and identify targets which are critical to Ukraine’s ongoing fight. Canada will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes.”
