Canada risks “bloodying its nose” should it forgo F-35 buy, says Canadian ex-defence chief
Canada risks “bloodying [its] nose” and thus its air forces’ capabilities, should it pull out of the US$13.2 billion F-35 deal with Lockheed Martin and the US, General (Ret'd) Tom Lawson, ex-chief of defence staff for Canada’s Armed Forces and member for Conference of Defence Associations Institute (CDA), told Shephard.
Amid increased tariffs and political tensions with the US, Canada is currently reviewing its F-35 aircraft purchase, with Defence Minister Bill Blair announcing that the country was considering “other options” to the F-35 and would talk with rival aircraft manufacturers.
Defence ministry press secretary Laurent de Casanove further added that
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Air Warfare
-
Collins Aerospace wins $80 million contract for US Army Black Hawk avionics upgrade
The US$80 million contract will provide the US Army Black Hawk helicopters with faster and more flexible technology on the battlefield, with upgrade work “actively” ongoing.
-
HevenDrones and Mach Industries partner to boost drone production
Production will focus on HevenDrones’ H100, H2D55 and Raider uncrewed aerial vehicles, with the aim to scale up production to hundreds a month depending on demand.
-
Colombia months away from selecting new fighter aircraft, says minister
The country’s Defence Minister said that the selection of a NATO-country fighter aircraft to replace its ageing Kfir jets was a matter of protecting the country.
-
DIU awards four companies with drone prototype contracts for Project Artemis
The four US companies awarded contracts include two that are working with Ukrainian uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) firms. The project aims to have a prototype demonstration by end of May 2025.
-
Testing of Taiwan’s air-launched supersonic anti-ship missile commences
Should it be introduced into service, the air-launched Hsiung Feng 3 could boost Taiwan’s anti-ship missile capacity and kill zones.
-
Swarm drones and CCAs take flight in India
India reaches new milestones as it pushes it unmanned combat and surveillance strategy forward.