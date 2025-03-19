Canada risks “bloodying its nose” should it forgo F-35 buy, says Canadian ex-defence chief

Lockheed Martin won the contract to replace Canada’s ageing CF-18 fleet with 88 F-35A contracted for US$13.2 billion in 2023. (Photo: US DoD/Master Sgt Karen Tomasik)

Canada has stated its intention to reassess its acquisition of the F-35, amid the ongoing US-trade war, with Defence Minister Bill Blair saying it is “examining alternatives” with other aircraft manufacturers.