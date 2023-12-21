To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Can Finland’s F-35 maintenance strategy ensure defence readiness?

21st December 2023 - 13:37 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

Finland has been emphasising maintenance, readiness and availability of its F-35 jets ahead of delivery. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

As Finland gears up to receive its Lockheed Martin F-35A fleet, a meticulous focus on advanced maintenance strategies has taken centre stage, offering the prospect of enhanced defence preparedness in an evolving security landscape.

Finland has obtained the rights to establish a national sovereign capability to service and maintain its future fleet of F-35A fighters.

Patria, the Finnish armoured vehicle manufacturer, and the Finnish Defence Forces have signed a service agreement for the development of capabilities for the F-35 project concerning industrial cooperation capabilities. Finnish defence minister Antti Häkkänen has authorised the contract which has an estimated total value of up to €111.6 million (US$127.3 million).

The industrial participation capabilities will aim to ensure the management of the F-35 fighter jet’s maintenance reliability-critical skills and technology in Finland in both normal and state emergency situations.

