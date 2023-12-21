Can Finland’s F-35 maintenance strategy ensure defence readiness?

Finland has obtained the rights to establish a national sovereign capability to service and maintain its future fleet of F-35A fighters.

Patria, the Finnish armoured vehicle manufacturer, and the Finnish Defence Forces have signed a service agreement for the development of capabilities for the F-35 project concerning industrial cooperation capabilities. Finnish defence minister Antti Häkkänen has authorised the contract which has an estimated total value of up to €111.6 million (US$127.3 million).

The industrial participation capabilities will aim to ensure the management of the F-35 fighter jet’s maintenance reliability-critical skills and technology in Finland in both normal and state emergency situations.

According