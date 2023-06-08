To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

C-27J Spartan contract to strengthen Italy and Azerbaijan relations

8th June 2023 - 18:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

﻿The C-27J is a twin-turboprop tactical transport with new-generation avionics, propulsion and systems. (Photo: Leonardo)

Italy and Azerbaijan have signed a contract for the supply of the C-27J Spartan transport aircraft

An Azerbaijani delegation was in Italy for the contract signing in the presence of representatives of the defence ministers of the two countries.

Initially confined to the energy sector, the collaboration between Italy and Azerbaijan has now also extended to defence industry products.

The contract for the purchase of the C-27J Spartan from Leonardo was finalised after a technical round table between the Italian and Azerbaijani MoDs.

The agreement is part of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces modernisation programme.

The C-27J is a twin-turboprop tactical transport with new-generation avionics, propulsion and other systems.

The C-27J, with a loading system compatible with that of the C-130, can carry 2.2m-tall pallets weighing up to 4,550kg, or 3.65m-long platforms weighing up to 6,000kg.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us