C-27J Spartan contract to strengthen Italy and Azerbaijan relations
An Azerbaijani delegation was in Italy for the contract signing in the presence of representatives of the defence ministers of the two countries.
Initially confined to the energy sector, the collaboration between Italy and Azerbaijan has now also extended to defence industry products.
The contract for the purchase of the C-27J Spartan from Leonardo was finalised after a technical round table between the Italian and Azerbaijani MoDs.
The agreement is part of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces modernisation programme.
The C-27J is a twin-turboprop tactical transport with new-generation avionics, propulsion and other systems.
The C-27J, with a loading system compatible with that of the C-130, can carry 2.2m-tall pallets weighing up to 4,550kg, or 3.65m-long platforms weighing up to 6,000kg.
