Bulgaria looks beyond MiG-29 retirement

The Bulgarian Air Force (BuAF) fleet of MiG-29 and MiG-29UB fighters can remain operational until mid-2023 but beyond that date, and unless a replacement is procured, Sofia will be unable to provide an independent Air Policing mission within the NATO Integrated Air Defence and Missile Defence System (NATINAMDS).

NATO Air Policing plans call for a pair of fighters to be kept on quick reaction alert (QRA) duty around the clock.

The BuAF MiG-29 fleet had been maintained by the Russian OEM MiG, which delivered spare parts, MRO services and technical support.

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, however, this support