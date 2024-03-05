British drone maker unveils Sky Mantis 2 mini rotary wing UAV

UK-based Evolve Dynamics has unveiled its Sky Mantis 2 mini rotary wing drone.

Based on end-user feedback, the drone has been an improvement of the original Sky Mantis, offering a more powerful propulsion system and improved sensors, according to the company. The new addition to the Evolve Dynamics’ portfolio resulted from research and development programmes and end-user collaboration.

The drone can be rapidly deployed in about one minute, and its configuration allows for fast battery and payload swaps. Users can carry the system in a backpack, including the charger and spare battery.

Compared to the original drone, Sky Mantis 2 features what Evolve called an “upgraded” propulsion system, offering greater reliability and stabilisation in flight, with the additional power to lift up to 2kg extra payload. The propulsion system gives the platform a one-hour flight time (resulting in 48 hours of endurance when the drone is tethered).

Sky Mantis 2 will also feature the Doodle Labs Mesh Rider radio as standard, while various optional external radios offer the ability to operate the drone from a safe distance. A range of task-specific payloads can be fitted to the UAV, including a daylight 61 MP (9504 x 6336 px) 30X zoom HD camera with image stabilisation.