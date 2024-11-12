Brazil’s Super Tucano A-29 mid-life upgrade go-ahead expected by early 2025
The Brazilian Air Force is getting closer to upgrading its Super Tucanos with a sign off of the feasibility study contract for the mid-life upgrade (MLU) expected by the “first half of 2025”, an official said at the International Fighter Conference (IFC) 2024 in Berlin last week.
This latest announcement follows one made at the Paris Air Show 2023, in which Embraer announced that it would – in partnership with the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) – begin studies to upgrade 68 of the Air Force’s fleet of EMB-314 (A-29) Super Tucano aircraft.
Designated ‘A-29M’, the MLU would see the addition of fifth-generation
