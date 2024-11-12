To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • Brazil’s Super Tucano A-29 mid-life upgrade go-ahead expected by early 2025

Brazil’s Super Tucano A-29 mid-life upgrade go-ahead expected by early 2025

12th November 2024 - 13:15 GMT | by Lucy Powell in Berlin

RSS

The Embraer-314 (designated as the A-29) has been designed for light attach missions, as well as for use as a trainer. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

The Brazilian Air Force is working with Embraer to bring fifth-gen capabilities to 68 of its A-29 Super Tucano training and light attack aircraft, following an agreement at the Paris Air Show in 2023.

The Brazilian Air Force is getting closer to upgrading its Super Tucanos with a sign off of the feasibility study contract for the mid-life upgrade (MLU) expected by the “first half of 2025”, an official said at the International Fighter Conference (IFC) 2024 in Berlin last week.

This latest announcement follows one made at the Paris Air Show 2023, in which Embraer announced that it would – in partnership with the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) – begin studies to upgrade 68 of the Air Force’s fleet of EMB-314 (A-29) Super Tucano aircraft.

Designated ‘A-29M’, the MLU would see the addition of fifth-generation

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us