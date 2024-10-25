Brazilian Air Force seeks bids for skywave OTH radar development

Brazil’s Ministry of Defense (MoD), through the Air Force Command, has released Public Consultation CISCEA No. 1/2024, marking the first step towards the development and deployment of a skywave over-the-horizon (OTH) radar – a system designed to detect targets such as aircrafts, missiles and vessels at extremely long ranges.

In addition to its military applications, skywave OTH radar systems, renowned for their ability to monitor areas beyond the Earth’s curvature, can also serve dual-use roles in environmental monitoring, strategic surveillance and early warning operations.

The consultation seeks proposals for a range of services, including field surveys, installation, system integration, and