Brazilian Air Force seeks bids for skywave OTH radar development
Brazil’s Ministry of Defense (MoD), through the Air Force Command, has released Public Consultation CISCEA No. 1/2024, marking the first step towards the development and deployment of a skywave over-the-horizon (OTH) radar – a system designed to detect targets such as aircrafts, missiles and vessels at extremely long ranges.
In addition to its military applications, skywave OTH radar systems, renowned for their ability to monitor areas beyond the Earth’s curvature, can also serve dual-use roles in environmental monitoring, strategic surveillance and early warning operations.
The consultation seeks proposals for a range of services, including field surveys, installation, system integration, and
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free store ies per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Air Warfare
-
Lockheed Martin takes financial hit amid ongoing F35 troubles
The company remains in negotiations with the US Government over the Lot 18 and 19 F-35 production contract, following the fourth quarter 2023 US$7.8 billion contract modification.
-
Poland set for $7.3 billion F-16 upgrade
Poland’s Foreign Military Sales (FMS) request is for a range of radar, electronic warfare (EW) and missile and bomb test systems to upgrade its fleet of 48 F-16s.
-
Why is there an “insatiable demand” worldwide for AMRAAM?
Recent contracts and requests to purchase this capability have been reaching multi-billion levels.
-
Insight: How India’s Tri-Service MQ-9B $4 billion deal was awarded
After lengthy negotiations, the Indian Ministry of Defence has now signed a US$4 billion contract with the US Government to procure 31 MQ-9B drones from General Atomics, marking India as the largest customer of this UAV model.
-
WaveAerospace aims to launch production of new UAS platforms in 2025
WaveAerospace has been showcasing its MULE heavy-lift VTOL UAS, designed for contested logistics missions with a payload capacity of more than 40kg and up to four hours of endurance, while also introducing Huntress, a fast multirotor UAS. Both will be expected to enter production by 2025.
-
Teledyne FLIR Defense Wins $91 million deal for Black Hornet 4 UAS
The Black Hornet 4 was unveiled 12 months ago and has an improved thermal sensor and an EO camera over the previous platform, and a forward-facing ultrasound sensor and navigation cameras on the top and sides.