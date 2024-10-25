To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Brazilian Air Force seeks bids for skywave OTH radar development

25th October 2024 - 17:10 GMT | by João Bordon in Sao Paulo

The Brazilian Air Force stands to benefit from the skywave OTH radar to protect its assets such as this Embraer KC-390. (Photo: Simon Butler/Wikimedia Commons)

The development of the OTH radar will help the force detect targets at ranges beyond the Earth’s curvature, providing early warning and surveillance of faraway threats.

Brazil’s Ministry of Defense (MoD), through the Air Force Command, has released Public Consultation CISCEA No. 1/2024, marking the first step towards the development and deployment of a skywave over-the-horizon (OTH) radar – a system designed to detect targets such as aircrafts, missiles and vessels at extremely long ranges.

In addition to its military applications, skywave OTH radar systems, renowned for their ability to monitor areas beyond the Earth’s curvature, can also serve dual-use roles in environmental monitoring, strategic surveillance and early warning operations.

The consultation seeks proposals for a range of services, including field surveys, installation, system integration, and

