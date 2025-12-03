Brazilian Air Force conducts first live fire of Meteor missile from Gripen E
The Brazilian Air Force (FAB) has successfully demonstrated that it can fire MBDA’s Meteor beyond-visual-range (BVR) missile from its Saab JAS39 Gripen E aircraft, with the conclusion of successful firings last month.
The firing tests from the Gripen E form a crucial milestone in expanding the FAB’s Gripen E capabilities. Four Gripen E fighters took part in the exercise, with the two missiles successfully hitting two Mirach 100/5 drone targets.
According to the FAB, these latest firing demonstrations consolidated the maturity of the Gripen and Meteor pairing, making Brazil the newest entrant – alongside France, Germany, the UK and Sweden
