Brazil’s first Gripen F reaches final assembly line as delivery edges closer
The first JAS 39F Gripen two-seater fighter jet for the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) has reached the final stage of the assembly line at Saab’s Linkoping facility in southern Sweden.
Providing a media tour on 20 May at the facility where Saab assembles the more than 17,000 parts of the Gripen fighter, Matti Olsson, head of production at Saab aeronautics, said that the first F model for the FAB was undergoing air worthiness testing which usually takes between three-to-five days.
Before rolling to the next stage, fighters were nearly ready, with the engine and radars being fitted. The engine, a General Electric
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Air Warfare
-
US Navy’s plan to replace fleet of MH60s moves forward
The US Navy’s Future Vertical Lift (Maritime Strike) has been an effort to recapitalise Sikorsky MH-60R/S naval helicopters which have an out-of-service date in the late-2030s.
-
OCCAR contracts MBDA for hypersonic interceptor phase
The objective of HYDIS² will be to study various interceptor concepts and bring to maturity the associated critical technologies to deliver the counter-hypersonic and anti-ballistic interception solutions.
-
Heron TP flies over Germany for the first time
The Heron TP is a multi-role, advanced, long-range MALE UAS. It is faster, larger and higher flying than the Heron Mk 1 on which it is based and has been equipped with automatic taxi-takeoff and landing systems, satellite communication for extended range and fully redundant avionics.