Brazil’s first Gripen F reaches final assembly line as delivery edges closer

The first JAS 39F Gripen two-seater fighter jet for the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) has reached the final stage of the assembly line at Saab’s Linkoping facility in southern Sweden.

Providing a media tour on 20 May at the facility where Saab assembles the more than 17,000 parts of the Gripen fighter, Matti Olsson, head of production at Saab aeronautics, said that the first F model for the FAB was undergoing air worthiness testing which usually takes between three-to-five days.

Before rolling to the next stage, fighters were nearly ready, with the engine and radars being fitted. The engine, a General Electric