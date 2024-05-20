To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Brazil’s first Gripen F reaches final assembly line as delivery edges closer

20th May 2024 - 16:45 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in Linköping, Sweden

Brazil sealed its Gripen F deal at almost half the cost of either Dassault’s or Boeing’s offering. (Photo: Isac Nóbrega/PR)

A concrete delivery timeline for the first Saab JAS 39F Gripen two-seater for Brazil has yet to be confirmed, but with the fighter now in the final assembly stage and undergoing testing, delivery could come soon.

The first JAS 39F Gripen two-seater fighter jet for the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) has reached the final stage of the assembly line at Saab’s Linkoping facility in southern Sweden.

Providing a media tour on 20 May at the facility where Saab assembles the more than 17,000 parts of the Gripen fighter, Matti Olsson, head of production at Saab aeronautics, said that the first F model for the FAB was undergoing air worthiness testing which usually takes between three-to-five days.

Before rolling to the next stage, fighters were nearly ready, with the engine and radars being fitted. The engine, a General Electric

