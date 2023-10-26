Bombardier delivers seventh Global 6000 for Battlefield Airborne Communications Node programme

Bombardier has delivered the seventh Global 6000 business jet aircraft to the USAF Battlefield Airborne Communications Node (BACN) programme headquarters.

The BACN aircraft is a specialised communications platform, designated E-11A, that is part of a previously announced multi-year contract representing a potential total value of close to US$465 million.

Bombardier has already delivered six Global aircraft to the BACN programme under previous agreements and announced the latest delivery on 23 October. The USAF has the option to purchase an additional aircraft each year through 2026 under the 2021 contract.

In a separate BACN development, earlier in October, Northrop Grumman Corporation was selected by the USAF for multiple awards to support the first BACN home station in the continental USA.

The contracts include the establishment of ground and payload operations at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia; training for USAF personnel to operate the BACN payload and platform; global sustainment and operations for technology-infused contract logistics support for worldwide deployment; and modernisation with Ka-Band SATCOM upgrades overseas.