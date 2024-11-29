Boeing’s orderbook boosted with new US Air Force contracts
Boeing has been awarded two separate contracts from the USAF giving a boost to its Q4 2024 orderbook.
The first, announced 21 November, was a contract to build 15 additional KC-46A Pegasus tankers for the USAF at a value of US$2.38 billion.
In July 2024, Boeing was awarded a contract to upgrade the KC-46A tanker, work which builds on the Block 1 upgrade from 2023. According to the manufacturer, with this recent Lot 11 contract, 168 tankers are now on contract globally.
“We appreciate our continued partnership with the USAF,” said vice president and KC-46 program manager Lynn Fox.
“This
