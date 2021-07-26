Boeing supports weapon integration on Super Hornets and Growlers

Boeing expresses optimism for ‘robust’ Asia-Pacific opportunities
Boeing is bullish about the future of its aircraft, helicopters and UAVs in the Asia-Pacific region.
Boeing has obtained an $11.99 million order from the US Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, to provide production engineering services in support of the integration and installation of weapon systems on USN F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler aircraft.
The DoD announced on 23 July that work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (82%); and St. Louis, Missouri (18%), with completion due in July 2022.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, a total of 532 Super Hornets and 156 Growlers are in service with the US armed forces.
The Super Hornet and Growler each have 11 weapon stations for air-to-air and guided air-to-ground missiles.
Recent weapon integration developments for the F/A-18E/F include guided release tests in 2020 of the GBU-53/B StormBreaker precision-guided bomb.
