Boeing receives CH-47ER delivery order for UK

Indonesian Navy receives ScanEagles from US
ScanEagle 2s have been reaching Indonesia, one of four countries to received donated UAVs from the US.
The US DoD on 22 June officially announced a $580.6 million delivery order for Boeing from US Special Operations Command, under a broader $1.97 billion FMS deal to provide the UK with 14 new Chinook helicopters.
‘This modification exercises an option that was awarded on an existing delivery order,’ the DoD noted.
The RAF revealed last month that Boeing will begin to deliver the heavy-lift CH-47ER aircraft from 2026. They will be based at RAF Odiham.
Shephard Defence Insight forecasts that delivery of the CH-47ERs to the RAF is expected to be completed by the end of 2030.
The RAF noted on 13 May that it is retiring the oldest CH-47Ds in its fleet, ‘enabling investment in the new aircraft to modernise the UK heavy-lift capability'.
Leonardo provides DIRCM system for Global 7500 aircraft.
The second Global Hawk for Japan has flown, while production is under way of the UH-2 utility helicopter.
CH-53K deal for Sikorsky includes nine aircraft plus various support services.
USAF has placed an order worth $146 million for further installations of Northrop Grumman’s LAIRCM system.
Change is afoot for the French fleet of MQ-9 Reapers.