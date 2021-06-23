Boeing receives CH-47ER delivery order for UK

The RAF currently operates CH-47D Chinooks, designated HC Mk2. (Photo: MoD/Crown Copyright)

OEM Boeing will deliver the first of 14 heavy-lift CH-47ER aircraft to the RAF in 2026.

The US DoD on 22 June officially announced a $580.6 million delivery order for Boeing from US Special Operations Command, under a broader $1.97 billion FMS deal to provide the UK with 14 new Chinook helicopters.

‘This modification exercises an option that was awarded on an existing delivery order,’ the DoD noted.

The RAF revealed last month that Boeing will begin to deliver the heavy-lift CH-47ER aircraft from 2026. They will be based at RAF Odiham.

Shephard Defence Insight forecasts that delivery of the CH-47ERs to the RAF is expected to be completed by the end of 2030.

The RAF noted on 13 May that it is retiring the oldest CH-47Ds in its fleet, ‘enabling investment in the new aircraft to modernise the UK heavy-lift capability'.