Boeing gains more work on Saudi SLAM-ERs
Boeing has obtained a new $9.2 million FMS contract modification via Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) to provide data link pod assemblies for 36 AGM-84H Stand-Off Land Attack Missile Expanded Response (SLAM-ER) missiles for Saudi Arabia, the DoD revealed on 4 August.
Work will be completed by December 2026 at two US locations.
Boeing received the original $1.97 billion FMS contract from NAVAIR in May 2020, covering the supply of 650 SLAM-ER missiles to Saudi Arabia by December 2028. The deal also included the modernisation of SLAM-ER long-range precision-strike missiles for the kingdom.
In June 2021, the company received a contract modification to provide support materiel for Saudi SLAM-ER data link pods and containers.
SLAM-ER has a range of 280 km, is fitted with an imaging IR seeker and automatic target recognition for terminal guidance.
The missile has a 500lb (225kg) warhead with data link and GPS guidance.
