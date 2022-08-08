To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Boeing gains more work on Saudi SLAM-ERs

8th August 2022 - 15:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

SLAM-ER missile being loaded on a USN P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft. (Credit: USN/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Kofonow)

Boeing is to provide data link pod assemblies for SLAM-ER missiles destined for Saudi Arabia.

Boeing has obtained a new $9.2 million FMS contract modification via Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) to provide data link pod assemblies for 36 AGM-84H Stand-Off Land Attack Missile Expanded Response (SLAM-ER) missiles for Saudi Arabia, the DoD revealed on 4 August.

Work will be completed by December 2026 at two US locations.

Boeing received the original $1.97 billion FMS contract from NAVAIR in May 2020, covering the supply of 650 SLAM-ER missiles to Saudi Arabia by December 2028. The deal also included the modernisation of SLAM-ER long-range precision-strike missiles for the kingdom.

In June 2021, the company received a contract modification to provide support materiel for Saudi SLAM-ER data link pods and containers.

SLAM-ER has a range of 280 km, is fitted with an imaging IR seeker and automatic target recognition for terminal guidance.

The missile has a 500lb (225kg) warhead with data link and GPS guidance.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us