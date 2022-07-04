Boeing gains another year of Stratotanker support

Boeing has obtained a $14.51 million contract modification from the US Air Force Life Cycle Management Center to continue engineering sustainment services for the KC-135 Stratotanker.

‘The contract modification provides for recurring engineering services for sustainment of the KC-135 aircraft for one option year,’ the DoD announced on 1 July.

Work is expected to be completed by 31 March 2023 and the latest modification brings the total face cumulative face value of the contract to $129.09 million.

The KC-135 Stratotanker has been the workhorse platform for USAF aerial refuelling for several decades, having undergone several upgrades and modifications since entering service in 1957.