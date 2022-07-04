To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Boeing gains another year of Stratotanker support

4th July 2022 - 15:22 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

﻿﻿ A KC-135R Stratotanker waits to conduct a refuelling operation over the Gulf of Mexico, June 2020. (Photo: DVIDS) ﻿

Boeing continues to provide recurring engineering services for the KC-135 Stratotanker.

Boeing has obtained a $14.51 million contract modification from the US Air Force Life Cycle Management Center to continue engineering sustainment services for the KC-135 Stratotanker.

‘The contract modification provides for recurring engineering services for sustainment of the KC-135 aircraft for one option year,’ the DoD announced on 1 July.

Work is expected to be completed by 31 March 2023 and the latest modification brings the total face cumulative face value of the contract to $129.09 million.

The KC-135 Stratotanker has been the workhorse platform for USAF aerial refuelling for several decades, having undergone several upgrades and modifications since entering service in 1957.

