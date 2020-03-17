To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Bell Textron and Sikorsky obtain green light for further FLRAA work

17th March 2020 - 10:45 GMT | by Shephard News Team

Bell Textron and Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation have each been selected for Competitive Demonstration and Risk Reduction (CD&RR) work on the Future Long Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) programme.

The decision from the US Army’s Program Executive Office, Aviation (PEO Aviation) was announced on 16 March. PEO Aviation worked with US Army Contracting Command, Redstone.

The two-year agreements bring together government research with input from defence industry partners to reduce risks and inform future development and procurement of FLRAA weapon systems.

Patrick Mason, PEO Aviation programme executive officer, said: ‘We will be conducting analysis to refine the requirements, conceptual designs and acquisition approach… Ultimately, this information and industry feedback are vital to understanding the performance, cost, affordability, schedule risks and trades needed to successfully execute the FLRAA programme.’

As one of the US Army’s major modernisation priorities, FLRAA aims to enhance multi-domain operations, as well as provide improved air assault and medical evacuation support.

The army intends to equip its first unit with a FLRAA solution by FY2030. Bell Textron is offering the V-280 Valor tiltrotor, while the Sikorsky solution is the SB>1 Defiant.

