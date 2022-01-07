Bell-Boeing gains big Osprey logistics contract

MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft operated by the USMC. (Photo: USN/Petty Officer 3rd Class Patrick Gearhiser)

JV to provide performance-based logistics for 228 tiltrotor aircraft.

The Bell-Boeing JV on 6 January received a performance-based logistics deal worth up to $1.64 billion for the repair, replacement, required availability, configuration management, and inventory management for supply support for 228 V-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft.

The five-year contract from Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support covers MV-22B variants for the USMC plus CMV-22s for the USN and CV-22s for the USAF.

Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (97%) and Ridley Park, to be finished by December 2026.

Osprey customers include the US (with 472 aircraft ordered) and Japan (with seven aircraft delivered out of a total order volume of 17).