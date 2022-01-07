Bell-Boeing gains big Osprey logistics contract

Indian Navy tries out Rafale for carrier operations
The Indian Navy is beginning practical tests of foreign aircraft as it seeks a new carrier-borne fighter. First up is the Rafale.
The Bell-Boeing JV on 6 January received a performance-based logistics deal worth up to $1.64 billion for the repair, replacement, required availability, configuration management, and inventory management for supply support for 228 V-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft.
The five-year contract from Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support covers MV-22B variants for the USMC plus CMV-22s for the USN and CV-22s for the USAF.
Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (97%) and Ridley Park, to be finished by December 2026.
Osprey customers include the US (with 472 aircraft ordered) and Japan (with seven aircraft delivered out of a total order volume of 17).
Norway has retired its fleet of F-16 fighter jets, which have been in service since 1980, as its new F-35s join the country's air force.
A new arms race is brewing in North Africa, as both Morocco and Algeria look to procure the most advanced fighter jets available.
Project engineering and logistics are included in the latest F-35 support order for Lockheed Martin.
JF-17 Block III and J-10C fighters are joining the PAF this year.
USMC F-35Cs from VMFA-314 are aboard USS Abraham Lincoln.