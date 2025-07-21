Belgium to buy 11 additional F-35As and commit to FCAS as full partner
Belgium has committed to strengthen its crewed air capabilities with the confirmed purchase of 11 additional F-35A fighter aircraft as key part of its Strategic Defence Plan, published 18 July.
The country first approved the purchase of 34 F-35 aircraft to replace its 54 F-16 aircraft in 2018. The numbers of F-16 aircraft are expected to be fully reduced by the end of 2028, with the replacement for these aircraft having started in 2024.
Eight of the original 34 ordered aircraft have been delivered to the US for training, with the Belgian Air Force set to receive the first F-35A
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Air Warfare
-
GA-ASI takes step towards developing European YFQ-42A Collaborative Combat Aircraft
The US company will work with its European affiliate company, General Atomics Aerotec Systems (GA-ATS) to support manufacture the YFQ-42A.
-
How do we detect and defeat enemy drones?
Learn about the portfolio of sensors and effectors for the complete counter-UAS mission at Raytheon, an RTX business.
-
BAE Systems lauds counter-UAS drone progression with live fire trials
The US-based tests successfully demonstrated the first live trial of a precision guided missile from a modified TRV-150 drone which destroyed both aerial and ground targets.
-
India readies private sector push as AMCA moves towards 2028 prototype
India’s stealth fighter ambitions gain fresh momentum as HAL opens the door to private sector involvement in AMCA Mk1A structural assembly, with strategic support growing for next-gen propulsion and sensor technologies.